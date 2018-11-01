Military Aerospace Coatings Market Impacting Factor’s Applications from 2018 – 2026

A typical military aircraft coating system consists of a substrate usually an aluminum alloy substrate, which has an inorganic chromate conversion coating applied for corrosion protection and adhesion promotion. The coating is followed by the application of epoxy primer that contains strontium chromate pigment for corrosion protection. Finally, a polyurethane topcoat is applied for color, gloss, weathering and barrier properties.

Coating systems used for military aerospace must follow specifications designed by the military aviation department. These coating systems are designated with the MIL-Spec (Military Specification) code. Aerospace coatings applied on military aircraft must possess extreme weather resistance, chemical resistance to hydraulic fluids, outstanding gloss properties, and corrosion resistance.

Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market: Key Segments

Based on resin type, the military aerospace coatings market can be divided into epoxy, polyurethane, and others. In terms of technology, the military aerospace coatings market can be bifurcated into liquid and powder. The liquid segment can be further sub-segmented into solvent based coatings and water based coatings. In terms of end-use, the military aerospace coatings market can be classified into OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul).

Increase in military expenditure in major economies such as the U.S., China, Western Europe, and the UAE and strong growth of aviation technology in the industry are driving the demand for high performance military coatings. This is expected to boost the military aerospace coatings market in the next few years. Technological advancement and extensive R&D expenditure by OEMs for advanced coating materials for the manufacture of military aerospace coatings are anticipated to augment the military aerospace coatings market.

Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market: Region Outlook

In terms of geography, North America holds large share of the global military aerospace coatings market, as it covers major aircraft fleet such as AIRBUS, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin that manufacture military aircraft across the globe. Rise in government spending on military aircraft is estimated to directly increase the consumption of military aerospace coatings. Europe and Asia Pacific are also key regions with large share of the military aerospace coatings market. Demand for military aerospace coatings in military aircraft is high, especially in Russia, the U.S., China, and India. Strong growth of the defense sector is also propelling the military aerospace coatings market. The military aerospace coatings market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the growth in the aerospace industry and increase in demand for military aircraft in countries such as India, South Korea, and China. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to account for a relatively small share of the global military aerospace coatings market during the forecast period.

Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market Players

Key players operating in the global military aerospace coatings market include PPG, Sherwin-Williams Aerospace, Hentzen Coatings, and Akzo Nobel B.V. Sherwin-Williams offers a complete military approved system. Sherwin-Williams military 85285E aerospace coating is a high performance, polyurethane topcoat designed for exterior use on military aircraft. In September 2017, the product was qualified to the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWC), Patuxent River, Md., military aircraft specification MIL-PRF-85285E, Type I and IV, Class H

