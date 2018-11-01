Lifestyle Catering Offers Cost-Effective Catering And Wedding Planning Services

Lifestyle Catering (mallorcacatering.co.uk) understands that not everyone can spend large amounts of money for a beautiful destination wedding. And so, they are happy to inform everyone that they can assist bridal couples in getting married in Mallorca on a budget . Interested parties can get this complimentary planning service by availing of one of their specially created catering menus.

Clients can completely entrust the planning of their special day to this company because they have numerous years of experience in the catering and wedding planning industry. That’s why they know where to find tables, chairs, and cutlery that will fit the theme of the wedding. They can also recommend the perfect officiant for the marriage ceremony. Moreover, clients don’t need to worry about finding a photographer, entertainer, and other professionals for the event because this company can coordinate with such wedding vendors quickly.

Most important of all, the company’s executive chef and his team will work closely with the couple to integrate their personal preferences into the dishes on their chosen menu. Furthermore, they have devoted themselves to providing delicious meals for both the host and the guests. And so, clients can expect that only the freshest ingredients available will be used for the dishes. They will also provide an efficient team of servers to distribute the food to all of the guests during the wedding day itself.

Lifestyle Catering makes it a point to offer the most comprehensive catering and planning service because they want every bridal couple to experience the best marriage ceremony possible. According to their website, “To plan and organize such a momentous event is a huge responsibility, and requires meticulous attention to each and every tiny detail that will ensure your wedding day is truly perfect; with this in mind, I have personally selected a superb, reliable team of professionals at your disposal who will assist me in ensuring that your dream day is the best it can possibly be”.

Aside from assisting bridal couples to get married in Mallorca for a low cost, Lifestyle Catering is also known for catering delicious hog roasts and paella as well as organising white parties. To discover more about this company and their services, visit their official website at mallorcacatering.co.uk.

About Lifestyle Catering

Lifestyle Catering is a company well-known for offering catering services for various occasions and events—from intimate gatherings to the grandest parties. Their team can also expertly organise marriage ceremonies for couples who will avail of their catering solutions. You can easily get in touch with this company by heading over to mallorcacatering.co.uk/contact/ and filling out their online form. Alternatively, you can send your written concerns to info@mallorcacatering.co.uk. To speak with a representative, call 00 34 647 777 333 (Spain) or +44 1227 39 2612 (UK).