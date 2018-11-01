Increasing Potential For The Global Color Cosmetics Market Outlook: Ken Research

The significant development in the economy the demand of cosmetics and personal care products has grown more significantly in the recent trend around the globe. Moreover, global color cosmetics market is predicted to be operated by the rising inclination of the buyers towards beauty advancement products primarily due to the widespread fashion trends. In the present era, such as the development of the sweat proof colors in cosmetics as well as natural and organic colors in color cosmetics have boosted the demand for color cosmetics around the globe. Moreover, across the globe, the color cosmetics are proposed to utilize in contact with the various superficial parts of the human body such as face, lips, eyes and nails. Besides all this the key players of this market are introducing various major trends for leading the market demand in the near future with the establishment of new strategic techniques.

According to the report analysis, ‘Global Color Cosmetic Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023’ states that some of the major companies which are currently functioning in this market more actively for attaining the effective market share around the globe includes LOreal SA (France), Shiseido Co., Ltd (Japan), Unilever Plc (UK), Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (US), Amorepacific Corp. (South Korea), Avon Products, Inc. (UK), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (France), Coty, Inc. (US), Chanel S.A. (France), Clarins (France), NaturaCosmeticos S.A. (Brazil), Revlon, Inc. (US), Mary Kay, Inc. (US), KOSE Corp. (Japan), Kryolan GmbH (Germany), Carslan (China), Marie Dalgar (China), Lansur (China), and Mao Geping Cosmetics Co., Ltd (China). Whereas, the manufactures of cosmetics are incorporating the color cosmetics with the skin care advantages such as UV protection and hydration. Furthermore, the key players and manufactures are serving their product with the help of different distribution channel which has been segmented into store-based and non-store based. The segment of store based is anticipated to register for the main market proportion during the near future due to the strong vendor networks. Meanwhile, the non-store based sector is forecasted to observe a substantial growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2018-2025.

On the basis of geography, the global market of color cosmetics is spread around the globe which majorly includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. For instance, in 2018, the region of North America is estimated to dominate the color cosmetic market around the globe as by the end of 2025 it is projected to reach USD 29.4 billion. Moreover, the US is anticipated to contribute to the market growth more actively in the North America. In 2018, the market of Europe is anticipated to account for 28.7% of the market share and is anticipated to register a moderate growth rate during the near future. The market of color cosmetics in the Asia Pacific region is projected to account the huge CAGR of 6.4% in the forecasted period.

It is expected that the global market of color cosmetics will grow in the near future over the decades with the more development in the packaging material and techniques of product making.

