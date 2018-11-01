Lifestyle

How to wear bridal hairpin on your hair more beautiful

Hair pins tend to figure best with a hair up do, but if you would like to feature slightly of sparkle to your hair while sporting it down you may would like a small amount of additional security. There square measure many ways in which to offer this, one amongst the foremost straightforward ways in which is to carry a vicinity of the hair wherever you would like the pin to sit down and gently back brush the hair. Drop the highest layer of the hair and thoroughly slide the pin in, this could grip absolutely to the rear combed hair and hold all day and evening on your special day!
Another good way to secure hairpins and combs, if you do not feel comfy backcomb your hair, is to carry the highest layer of hair associated slightly below wherever you would like the hair comb to sit down secure 2 kirby grips in an x form. Drop the highest layer of hair and secure the comb or pin within the x form – it’s an honest plan to use kirby grips that match your hair color!

For brides with short hair, it’s continually a touch additional difficult to induce the hair items to carry in situ. a resourceful thanks to guaranteeing your pins/comb do not slide out is to carry the highest layer of hair and secure little ponytails with mini elastic bands. Drop the highest layer of hair back off and secure the wedding hair comb(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/bridal-hair-combs-c-1_3/) or wedding hairpin(http://www.cosyjewelry.com/wedding-bridal-hairpin-c-1_2/) into the hidden ponytails. this is often such a fast and straightforward trick!

