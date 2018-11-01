Godrej Reserve Devanahalli– Most Anticipated Project of the Year in Bangalore

Stretched over 92.7 acres of sprawling landscapes, a quick drive away from Kempegowda international airport, Godrej Reserve Devanahalli is the land of diverse contours dressed in varied green hues. With around 6 acres of forest grooves, organic farms, two clubhouses, lots of community parks and cleanest air in the city, it is more than just a place to build a home. It is a place where you can put down your roofs for generations. It is a place where you can build on your legacy and make it an address you can call home. Godrej Reserve Devanahalli is a forest-themed residential plotted development located between the iconic Nandi Hills and Kempegowda International airport, with plots from 1200 sq. ft. to 3200 sq. ft.

Key highlights

• Located around Devanahalli hub

• Huge 92.7 acres of plotted development

• Project ideal for world-class investment

• Project offering great connectivity to major airport and roads

• With the development of world-class infrastructure, only Devanahalli plots have been in great demand over the past few years

• The project is going to have well-designed homes with great designs offered by some of the leading names in the era of architects

Godrej Reserve Devanahalli is a plotted residential development project which is coming soon near international airport in Devanahalli. It is going to be the hottest development in the real estate market of the city. Godrej Reserve plots Devanahalli will come with various configurations where the whole project will be based on forest theme. It will be stretched over 93 acres of landscapes. Godrej Reserve Devanahalli plot will be the luxurious plotted development where you can access all the modern amenities to be available in this project. Godrej Properties is a leading name in real estate industry and is about to launch its first plotted development in the city of Bangalore.

The plots will be ranging from 1200 sq. ft., 1500 sq. ft, 1800 sq. ft, 2400 sq. ft, and 3200 sq. ft. Godrej Reserve Devanahalli is going to offer a different plotted development which is going to attract a lot of homebuyers planning to invest in this project. This new launch project from Godrej Properties will be located around Bangalore international airport and will have a lot of major USPs, such as project theme, location, and overall development. It has a lot of plotted developments which are ready for sale around Bangalore Airport. It is known to have huge number of plotted developments which are ready for sale around Bangalore International Airport but there is huge demand for Godrej Reserve due to its uniqueness and overall development.

Godrej Properties is known to have various residential developments and all of them are high-rise projects. But Godrej Reserve Devanahalli is going to be a plotted development. The developer has chosen to come up with several major plotted developments in various metro cities. Godrej Reserve Devanahalli is going to have world-class amenities like kids play area, outdoor sports area and indoor sports area. Godrej Reserve is going to offer several parks which will help enjoy with family.

Contact us for about Godrej Properties

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Visit http://godrejdevanahalli.srkresidency.com For more information about Godrej Reserve Devanahalli Plots Properties.