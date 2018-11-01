Uncategorized

Global Spandex Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Production Process (Dry Spinning, Wet Spinning)

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Spandex Market. The report analyses the Spandex Market By Production Process (Dry Spinning and Wet Spinning) and By Applications (Textile, Medical Care and Others). The report assesses the Spandex Market for the Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, France, China, South Korea, and Japan) for the actual period of 2013-2017 and for the forecast period of 2018-2023.
According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Spandex Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Production Process (Dry Spinning, Wet Spinning), By Application (Textile, Medical Care, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)”, the global market value of Spandex is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 9.56% during 2018 – 2023.
The textile segment witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period with increasing demand of athleisure wear and compression garments. Amongst the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global market in 2017. Additionally, APAC will remain to be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as rising population along with growing application of of spandex fiber in various end-user industries like automobiles. The spandex fiber is characterized by exceptional stretch and recover properties with relatively higher elongation at break values. These characteristics entail its wide-scale use across a diverse set of applications in textile & clothing and healthcare industries.
The report titled “Global Spandex Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Production Process (Dry Spinning, Wet Spinning), By Application (Textile, Medical Care, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Spandex Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global spandex market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Spandex Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
• Global Spandex Market – By value, By Volume
• By Production Process – Dry Spinning and Wet Spinning
• By Applications – Textile, Medical Care and Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
• Spandex Market – By value, By Volume
• By Production Process – Dry Spinning and Wet Spinning
• By Applications – Textile, Medical Care and Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, France, China, South Korea, Japan
• Spandex Market – By value
• By Production Process – Dry Spinning and Wet Spinning
• By Applications – Textile, Medical Care and Others
Other Report Highlights
• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints
• Market Trends
• Company Analysis – Hyosung Corporation, DowDupont, Invista, Teijin Ltd., Assahi Kasei, Toray Industries

Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

