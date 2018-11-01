Global Humidity Sensor Market Report with Detailed Analysis and Forecast of 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

Tech

Global Humidity Sensor Market Report with Detailed Analysis and Forecast of 2018-2022

November 1, 2018

A humidity sensor measures and reports relative humidity in the atmosphere. It measures both air temperature and moisture content in the surrounding atmosphere.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global humidity sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 12.07% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report            

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global humidity sensor market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Humidity Sensor Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Analog Devices
  • Honeywell
  • Infineon Technologies
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Robert Bosch
  • STMicroelectronics

Market driver

  • Growing importance of humidity sensors in industries such as food and beverage
  For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

  • Continual price reductions
  For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

  • Rising demand for contactless humidity sensors
  For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

