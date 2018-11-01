Business

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. H1FY19 net profit rises by 18.8% to Rs. 64.3Cr

Comment(0)

Pune, November 1, 2018: Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. (formerly Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd.), a leading manufacturer of technical textiles for the Indian and global markets, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.

Q2FY19 Highlights:

§ Net Sales grew by 27.1% to Rs.262 Cr in Q2FY19 as compared to Rs. 206 Cr in Q2FY18

§ Profit before tax grew by 17.4% to Rs. 48.7 Cr in Q2FY19 as compared to Rs. 41.5 Cr in the same quarter last year

§ Net profit (PAT) has grown by 17% to Rs. 32.9 Cr in the quarter as against Rs. 28.2 Cr in the corresponding period of FY18

§ EPS for the period is at Rs.15.05 in Q2FY19; this is a growth of 17% over Q2FY18

H1FY19 Highlights:

§ Net Sales grew by 12.7% to Rs. 506.1 Cr in H1FY19 as compared to Rs. 449.2 Cr in H1FY18

§ Profit before tax grew by 18.7% to Rs. 94.8 Cr in H1FY19 as compared to Rs. 79.9 Cr in the same period last year

§ Net profit (PAT) has grown by 18.8% to Rs. 64.3 Cr in the period as against Rs. 54.1 Cr in the corresponding period of FY18

§ EPS for the period is at Rs. 29.38 in H1FY19; this is a growth of 18.8% over H1FY18

Management Comments:

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vayu Garware, CMD, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. stated, “The second quarter has seen a robust delivery in both revenue and profit propelled by our geo-synthetics and international business. There is also some inflationary effect due to the spurt in raw material prices this quarter as a result of increased crude prices. This has put some pressure on margins. However, we see this effect stabilizing over the coming months.”

About Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. (Formerly Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd.): (BSE: 509557 / NSE: GARFIBRES)

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. (formerly Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd.), an ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 certified company is a leading player in Technical Textiles specializing in providing customized solutions to its customers worldwide. Globally, the company is known for its applied innovation in the field of sports, fisheries, aquaculture, shipping, agriculture, coated fabrics and geo-synthetics. The company`s products are manufactured in state-of-art facilities at Wai and Pune and marketed in more than 75 countries.

For more information, please visit http://www.garwarefibres.com

Also Read
Business

Radiation Dose Management Market Report 2018 – Bayer AG, Sectra AB, Agfa HealthCare, Siemens Medical Solutions USA

Radiation Dose management includes information of radiation dose recording software, real-time staff dose monitoring, regulatory compliance and technology to reduce dose, including interactive reconstruction software. New health technologies and medical devices using ionizing radiation have led to major improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of human disease. Concerns about safety, particularly patient exposure to medical […]
Business

Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market To Touch US$ 70,798.4 Mn By 2027

According to a recently published report by Future Market Insights titled “Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027),” the global intelligent transport systems (ITS) market is expected to be valued at US$ 21,481.4 Mn in 2017, and is projected to reach US$ 70,798.4 Mn by 2027 end, expanding at […]
Business

Orthobiologics Market 2017, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Orthobiologics Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Orthobiologics Market by type (allografts, bone morphogenic proteins, demineralised bone matrix, synthetic bone grafts, stem cell therapies, soft tissue repair), application (spinal fusion, trauma repair, reconstructive surgery), end-use (hospitals) market status and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *