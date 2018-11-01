Health and Wellness

Dental Burs market Analysis Trends, Share and Forecast (2019- 2024)

Dental burs are used for cutting hard tissues – tooth or bone. Dental burs are among the most recurrently used mechanical devices in the dental industry.
Burs used for dental procedures are generally made from diamond particle or tungsten carbide coatings, with ceramic and zirconia burs also available.

The designs of dental burs comprise of many sizes and configurations, depending on the dental process, clinician’s preference and bur’s complete efficiency. The selection of a suitable burs is very crucial for effective and safe removal of dental hard tissues and caries.

Dental Burs Market Report Analysis:
The global dental burs market has shown sustainable growth owing to upsurge in geriatric population, corresponding age-related dental diseases coupled with rising prevalence of tooth decay & periodontal diseases in the overall population across the globe.

Dental Burs Market Players:
• Tri Hawk Inc.,
• Komet,
• MANI INC,
• Kerr Dental
• Microcopy
• Prima Dental Group
• Brasseler USA and
• 3M among others.

Dental Burs Market Report Segmentation as Following:-

• By Shank Type
• By Material
• By Shape
• By Application

By Geography:
Studied across the countries of key regions such as-
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa.

