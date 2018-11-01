Camel Milk Market | Industry Analysis and Future Forecast (2018 – 2023)

Global Camel Milk Market Overview

Camel milk is a key food in arid and semi-arid regions of the African and Asian locations. The milk is historically fed on predominantly in its raw or fermented form. Camel milk has sufficient nutrients, and, in many countries, camel milk is given to babies suffering from malnutrition. As compared to cow milk fat, buffalo milk fat and ewe milk fat, camel milk fat incorporates fewer brief-chained fatty acids, however, the equal long-chained fatty acids can be discovered. Camel milk has more fat and protein than cow’s milk and LDL cholesterol in camel milk is decrease than cow or goat milk.

Drivers and Restraints:

The increase of the worldwide Camel milk market is pushed by growing disposable incomes and the number one enchantment of the health benefits of camel milk, which aids in locations with extreme temperature and less transport centers. The developing popularity of camel milk among diabetic patients is one of the key trends to benefit traction and provide several companies the possibility in the camel milk market. Camel milk incorporates about 52 units of insulin according to a liter. This quantity is sort of 60% extra than the average important external insulin administration for kind 1 diabetics.

But, increasing the incidents of adulteration is hampering the market growth.

Geographic Segmentation

The market has additionally been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. In 2015, North America led the worldwide Camel milk market in phrases of market proportion. The market for those Camel milk in Asia-Pacific vicinity is amplifying because more of intake. The Asia-Pacific and other rising countries are foreseen to expand at a brief tempo within the Camel milk market in the following years.

The key firms of the market include Desert Farms, Camel Milk Victoria, VITAL CAMEL MILK, Camel Milk UK, Wang Yuan Camel Milk, and Camel Milk Australia.

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

