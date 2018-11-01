Baby Food Market by Type, Product Type and Distribution Channel

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global baby food market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2017 and Forecast 2018-2025” assesses the market performance over eight years forecast period over 2018-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Market boosts and restraining factors

Increasing infant population and the growing concerns among parents about the health of their newborn babies are the major factors driving the market. The rising number of working women and adoption of the optimal health nutrition products are positively affecting the growth of the market.

The global baby food market is experiencing a significant growth majorly due to rising awareness among the parents about the nutrition and the strict safety standards in the manufacturing of the baby food. The parents are adopting the packaged baby food and infant formulas to ensure the welfare of their infant. The increasing concerns about the nutritional values in the baby food has propelled the manufacturers to come up with various kinds of organic food. Owing to the ease and the convenience, the baby food pouches are expected to be the fastest growing products. However, the practice of feeding home cooked food is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The baby food market is segmented based on the type, product type, distribution channel and geographical regions

Asia-Pacific is the biggest market for the baby food products

Asia Pacific baby food market growth driven by increasing population owing to the larger consumer base. Following Asia Pacific are the regions of Europe and North America. The growing awareness of the various types of baby foods that are available in the market is attracting the consumers to adopt the baby food product.

The availability of the baby foods in the modern retail formants is also likely to enhance the growth of the market in all the regions. The uninterrupted introduction of new products by the manufacturers is also enriching the growth of the market, which is in turn is helping vendors to expand their market in the various regions all over the globe.

Some of the players in the global baby food market include:

• Abbott Laboratories (U.S)

• Danone (France)

• Mead Johnson (U.S)

• Campbell soups (U.S)

• Bellamy Organics (Australia)

• Hero-Group (Switzerland)

• Hain Celestial Group (U.S)

• Perrigo Company (U.S)

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S)

• Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation (U.S)

Key development in the global baby food market

• In August 2016, Nestle launches kid’s cereal Ceregrow in India.

Detailed segmentation

By type

• Baby food

o Cereal based food

o Vegetable and Fruit Purees

o Frozen foods

o Others

• Infant formula

o Cow Milk Based

o Soy Based

o Others

By product type

• Prepared food

• Dried food

• Others

By distribution channels

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Super markets

• Others

By geographical regions

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• The Middle East & Africa

• Asia-Pacific

