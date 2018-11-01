Health and Wellness

2019 World Healthcare and Nursing Conference

Episirus Scientifica holds 2019 World Healthcare and Nursing Conference (2019WHNC) around the theme “Healthcare and Nursing: A Major Challenge Across the Globe” : Organising a unique forum in Singapore during the month of September 10-11, 2019. 2019 World Healthcare and Nursing Conference (2019WHNC) offers an exceptional opportunity for presentation of new advances, ideas and research results by interactive sessions, workshop, poster presentations for all levels of academic and networking opportunities with Professionals and Leader of common interest. One of the main features of this Scientific symposium 2019 World Healthcare and Nursing Conference (2019WHNC) is to cover a broad spectrum. The sessions, poster presentation is packed with the latest emerging research, initiatives and the interactive lunch and refreshment will support the flow of ideas through two-way communication and workshops which we make sure that happens takes breakout sessions to the next level.
Target audience:
Nursing Lecturers, Scientists, Healthcare Industries, Pharmaceutical Industries, Registered nurses, Societies and Directors of Association. Professors, Research fellows, Leading world Doctors, Advanced Practice Nurses, Physicians, Physician Assistants, Nurses, Lecturers, Pharmacists, and Professionals.
Sessions:
Healthcare and Nursing
Forensic Nursing
Holistic Nursing
Midwest Nursing Research
Human Caring
Dermatology Nursing
Bariatric Nursing
Medical-Surgical Nursing
Anesthetists and Dermatology Nursing
Child Health and Pediatric Nursing
Psychosocial Nursing
Multiple Sclerosis Nursing
Orthopaedic Nursing
Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing
Cancer Care Nursing
Travel Nursing
Family Nursing
Cardiology Nursing
Respiratory Care
Critical Care Nursing
Neuroscience Nursing
Spinal Cord Injury Nursing
Radiological Nursing
Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition: Nurses Section
Peri-Anesthesia Nursing
AIDS Care Nursing
Vascular Nursing
Gastroenterology Nursing
Transcultural Nursing
Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing
Nursing Ethics

