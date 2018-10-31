Business

WhatsApp And CII Collaborate To Train SMEs, Entrepreneurs In India

WhatsApp has partnered with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to train small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs on using the messaging platform to connect with customers and growing their businesses.

WhatsApp and CII will work to enhance business communication for Indian SMEs through CII’s SME Technology Facilitation Centre. They will also develop informative content to be distributed among entrepreneurs both in physical and digital formats.

