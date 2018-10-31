Environment

Waste King Helps Make a Young Boy’s Garden Dreams Come True

Waste collection and recycling services specialist, Waste King, is one of four companies which have collaborated to help Tristan, a five-year old boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome, to play safely in his own garden.

In the spring this year, Tristan’s father – Luke Timberlake – entered a ‘Magical Garden Makeover’ competition run by Dobbies Garden Centres and MyBuilder.com, an online marketplace helping homeowners find tradesmen. The competition attracted some 1,700 entrants from around the UK – and nearly 53,000 members of the public voted for their favourite.

Nearly 7,000 members of the public agreed that developing a garden where Luke Timberlake’s son could be secure and play happily would benefit Tristan who, in addition to having Down’s Syndrome, has, among other conditions, congenital heart disease, partial blindness and low muscle tone. So, they voted for Luke’s entry, enabling him to win the competition.

Leighton Buzzard-based landscaping expert, Steve Morley, oversaw the project and recruited a team of volunteer tradesman to help get the job done. Local firms Waste King, Nuyard Paving and Fencing Centre, Chesham Fencing Supplies Ltd and ArtificialGrass-Direct.com donated materials and equipment for the garden make-over- and Dobbies Garden Centre Milton Keynes donated a selection of plants and flowers.

Before work began, the Timberlakes’ garden, in Milton Keynes, contained potholes, overgrown bushes, broken slabs and a badly-filled pond. The finished garden has a raised patio, artificial turf, flower borders and a chalkboard on which Tristan and his sister, Ophelia, can express themselves.

Glenn Currie, Waste King’s Managing Director, said, “Waste King’s main contribution to the project to build a garden for Tristan was to supply two skips to the site.”

A specialist collections, clearance and recycling company which stresses the ‘environmental friendliness’ of its services, Waste King helped in the construction of ‘Tristan’s garden’ as part of its on-going corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment.

Serving the domestic and commercial markets, Waste King’s uniformed, Environment Agency-licensed staff ensure that the maximum amount of waste from every job can be recycled – and that all the waste it collects is disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.

