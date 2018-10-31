Entertainment

This Diwali Carnival is a buzz with festive flavours @ Logix City Center

Comment(0)

Its that time of the year again…..when shopping takes precedence over every other form of festivity. Logix City Center gave more than one reasons to hustle over on the festive trail. One of the most exciting shopping fiestas to hit Delhi and NCR.

The most awaited Diwali Bazaar of Logix City center showcased products wide range of varied products from around 50 exhibitors showcasing Home decor, Diwali Décor, Books, Paintings, Street Food and fun games. To add to this on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, complimentary mehendi will be provided to the customers shopping for Rs 1000 and above on the 26th and 27th of October

The beautiful offerings of diyas, candles and jewellery at this mela was absolutely mesmerising and beautiful. The stalls here also had a number of home decor options and exciting food concoctions to offer.

Also Read
Entertainment

Emerging Artist Beekwilder Releases New Single Lava Lamps With Maty Noyes

Sam Beekwilder, a college student from The Netherlands at the time, was only 19 years old when he found himself at a recording studio in Santa Monica, while hanging around on a roof with some new friends, started to sing along with the music everyone was playing. Hollywood, CA, July 12, 2018 — Sam Beekwilder, […]
Entertainment

YRF will also Distribute “Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka 3D” by the same company later this year

Yash Raj Films which is distributing the forthcoming Indian animation films “Hanuman Vs Mahiravana 3D” & “Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka 3D” have pushed the release of “Hanuman Vs Mahiravana 3D” to July 6, 2018 to avoid a clutter of 3D release. Produced by innovative animation content company Green Gold Animation, “Hanuman Vs Mahiravana 3D” […]
Entertainment

Making Culture SuperCool: The Khariboli Masher Food, Music and Raindance Festival

Delhi, New Delhi, 28th and 29th, 30th September: Khariboli Masher, the biggest Raindance festival is officially taking place on 28th and 29th, 30th September 2018 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. It’s a festival to fuse culinary arts and music, celebrating the Indian heritage in its fabulously diverse avatars and forms. The festival promises food from every […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *