Business

Slander Case Opened!

Comment(0)

Recently I went to the USA to retrain as a Polygraph examiner at the Marston Polygraph Academy in San Bernardino, California. I loved the experience of learning something new and dealing with the highly professional people I met there. Unfortunately that enthusiasm has been slightly dampened. As my business back in the UK becomes more successful, I find I’m being attacked by some of my fellow examiners. Some have made threats (anonymously of course) and some have posted untrue articles about my qualifications on this site (again anonymously). I have been advised to take legal action against Web News Wire and any other online organisation who allows this slanderous content to be published.

QUOTE from Web News Wire:
“Please enter the email address if the client. Please note that we will not contact the client for the story but we will need the client email on record. It will help us VERIFY in case we have any doub about the story” UNQUOTE

Web News Wire clearly don’t abide by their own policy. They really should have verified slanderous content that’s been published on their site! I welcome Web News Wire to contact me to obtain the truth.

Also Read
Business

Port Royal SC Hotels: Get the Best with the Right Features and Facilities

editor

For Immediate Release: February 28, 2018: Travelling and touring is not just about engrossing yourself in the sightseeing and attractions but also about a relaxing and outstanding experience at the hotel you stay in. Accommodations in Port Royal, South Carolina are many, but only some can give you an unparalleled adventure are worth it. Super […]
Business

Kitchen Flooring Trends By Nexus Flooring For 2018

editor

The kitchen has always been regarded as the power house of a home. Simply put, it has all the potential to look like any other important part of your house. So why underplay the kitchen when it comes to redecorating? Kitchens have changed over the decades, so have the social dynamics with kitchen remodeling. Here […]
Business

Industrial Robotics Market is estimated to reach $77.7 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2016 to 2024

Industrial Robotics Market is estimated to reach $77.7 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2016 to 2024. An industrial robot is a robot system intended to move materials, parts & tools, and to perform a variety of programmed tasks in manufacturing and production unit. Typical applications of robots include assembly, welding, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *