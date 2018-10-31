Business

Premiere Networking Event By Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce

Killeen, TX/2018: Networking is crucial for the success of any business. It gives businessmen an opportunity to interact with other successful businessmen, share ideas and learn from one another. It is also a great platform for spreading a word about your business product or service. Keeping this in mind, Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is organizing a premiere networking event for its members.

The chamber of commerce provides its members a vision, leadership and support to create economic prosperity. The programs it organizes are aimed to create more jobs, provide value to investors, create legislative support and more.

Details Of The Premiere Networking Event

• The premiere networking event will be held on November 07, 2018 from 11.30 AM to 1:00 PM. Participants will be given an opportunity to introduce themselves and speak about their business.
• They will also be given a chance to hand out marketing materials to other business professionals.
• The event is sponsored by NextCard Pro-Carl Webb.
• Lunch from McAlister’s Deli will be provided to the attendees.
• It is strongly recommended to bring business cards at the event.
• Refreshments will be provided at $5.00 for chamber investors and $ 10.00 for non-members.
• Those interested in attending the event are required to register one day in advance and the attendees should be limited to 2 persons per business.
• Registration for Chamber Networking and News Member at $ 5.00, Chamber Networking and News Future Investor @ $10.00 and Members First Event Registration @ $0.00 expires on November 06, 2018.

For more information regarding the networking event, call at (254) 526-9551 or visit at One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX 76541. Details about the event are available on https://killeenchamber.com/

