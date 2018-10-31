Opportunities for the global PCB market to reach $80.1 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the computer/peripherals, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and military/aerospace industries. The global PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $80.1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for PCB in the communication industry, growth in connected devices, and advancement in automotive electronics.

In this market, various PCB products such as rigid, rigid-flex, IC substrate, HDI/Microvia/Build-up, flexible circuits, etc are used in a wide range of electronic components. Lucintel forecasts that standard multilayers will remain the largest substrate type due to increasing demand in computer and communication industries. The rigid-flex substrate is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for smartphone and display applications.

Within the PCB market, computers/peripherals will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to increasing demand for computer systems in business, healthcare, and educational sectors. The consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for connected devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive, and growth in consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products. Increasing usage of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for PCB in this region.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include miniaturization of printed circuit boards, growing demand for high speed data and signal transmission, and development of green PCBs. Zhen Ding Technology Holding, NOK Corporation, TTM Technologies, Unimicron Technology, Compeq Manufacturing, Young Poong Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology, Ibiden Co., and Daeduck GDS are among the major manufacturers of PCBs.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global PCB market by end use industries, by product type, by laminates, raw material, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global PCB Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global PCB market by end use industry, by product type, laminate type, raw material type, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Computer/Peripherals

• Communications

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Electronics

• Automotive

• Military/Aerospace

• Others

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Standard Multilayer

• Flexible Circuits

• HDI/Microvia/Build-up

• IC Substrate

• Rigid 1-2 Sided

• Rigid-flex

• Others

By Laminate materials type [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• FR-4

o FR-4 High Tg

o FR-4 Halogen Free

o Standard & Others

• Flexible

• Paper

• Composite

• Others

By Raw Material Usage [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Glass Fabric

• Epoxy Resin

• Kraft Paper

• Phenolic Resin

• Polyimide Film

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

This 205 page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or visit us at helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Telecommunication Report, Telecommunication Market Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Matrix.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global PCB market by end use industry (Computer/Peripheral, Communication, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Military/Aerospace, Others), substrate (Standard Multilayer, Flexible, HDI/Microvia/Build-Up, IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid Flex, Others), laminate type (FR-4, flexible, Paper, CEM and others), laminate raw material type (Glass Fabric, Epoxy Resin, Kraft Paper, Phenolic Resin, Polyimide Film), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?