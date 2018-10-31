Business

Nutrology Announces Beet Active Product Launch

West Berlin, NJ – Nutrology has expanded its line of #NaturallyBetter supplements with Beet Active, an all-natural energy drink expected to hit retail shelves in time for the 2018 holiday season. Sporting a 30 serving-$21.99 price point, Beet Active was designed as a healthy alternative to the glutton of unhealthy pre-workout, energy and sports drinks currently dominating store shelves. The powerful cocktail of Beet Root, Yerba Mate and Vitamin C provide consumers with a great tasting option that is both safe and effective.

Joanne Tull, Nutrology’s co-founder and 2-time Fitness Universe finalist:

“I believe that Beet Root may be the greatest performance supplement to hit the US market in over 20 years. It’s very healthy and the effects are almost immediate, literally like Popeye eating his spinach”

Founded in 2012, Nutrology is a clean label supplier of Cold Processed Grass-Fed Whey Protein Powders, All Natural Pre-Workout Drinks, Plant Sourced Amino Acids and other natural supplements.

