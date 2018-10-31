Tech

MDS Series of Embedded Power Supplies from Delta Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 31, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the MDS series of medical power supplies from Delta in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The MDS series of embedded power supplies come with universal AC input at 90Vac to 264Vac. Other features include low touch current, available risk management report, and electric shock protection that complies with 2 x MOPP.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/09_October2018/Medical/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in medical solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Delta products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

