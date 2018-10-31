Business

Market Study on Expected Growth for Fish Oil Market

Comment(0)

The global fish oil market has been driven primarily by the rising consumption of fish oil in fisheries to boost fish farming. Aquaculture in fish farming accounts for more than 75% of the total demand from the global fish oil market and is likely to retain a dominant share in the coming years. The several health benefits of fish oil have also made it popular for human consumption, which is likely to have a lasting impact on the global fish oil market in the coming years. The global fish oil market’s sustained growth in the last few years have resulted in strong estimations for the market’s future, with the market expected to be valued at US$1.7 bn in 2018.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fish-oil.html

Rising Demand for Fish Oil in Human Consumption Vital for Global Fish Oil Market

The prime driver for the global fish oil market is its rising demand for direct consumption in humans. Fish oil is a prime food source of omega-3 fatty acids, whose varied health benefits have been discovered relatively recently. As a result, the demand from the fish oil market has obtained a new sales channel in the form of direct human consumption. The increasing demographic of health-conscious citizens across the world is thus likely to drive the global fish oil market in the coming years. The availability of fish oils is also steadily rising, particularly in developed regions, due to the establishment of commendable storage and preservation technologies. This is also likely to remain a key driver for the global fish oil market in the coming years.

The increasing demand for human consumption of fish has also been a vital driver for the global fish oil market, as fisheries are still likely to retain a dominant share in global fish oil consumption in the coming years. The consumption of fish still dominates consumption of extracted fish oil, mainly due to the better palatability of fish. Due to this, the aquaculture scenario in leading fish producers is likely to have a key impact on the global fish oil market.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=891

Europe, Led by Denmark, to Retain Dominance in Global Fish Oil Market

Geographically, the global fish oil market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe is likely to lead the global fish oil market in the coming years due to the firm establishment of aquaculture and fisheries as an economic activity in countries such as Denmark. Several other countries in Northern Europe also have rich traditions of fish farming and aquaculture, making the region the prime regional market for fish oil.

The Asia Pacific fish oil market is likely to take on an important role in the global scenario in the coming years, driven by the rising support to aquaculture in China. China is likely to become a dominant producer of fish in the coming years due to the growing aquaculture industry in the region, and could be joined by India and several other countries in Southeast Asia.

Also Read
Business

Active Calcium Silicate Market Status, Demand, Key Playe, Forecast 2025

Global Active Calcium Silicate Market: Snapshot   With a construction industry that has gathered steam once again, after the beating it took from the recession resulting from the collapse of the U.S. housing mortgage market, the active calcium market is seeing swift progress globally. This is because active calcium silicate finds widespread applications in making […]
Business

Citizen Eco-Drive Bluetooth timepieces

editor

CITIZEN is proud to announce the addition of ten new models to its Eco-Drive Bluetooth series. All Eco-Drive Bluetooth models combine connected features such as smartphone call or text notifications with the style and precision of fine analog timepieces. Since the launch of the first model in 2012, CITIZEN’s Eco-Drive Bluetooth watches, with its sophisticated […]
Business

Advantages of Liquid Malt Extract in Home Brewing

Summary: When it comes to ingredients for brewing beer, just about anyone can list them as hops, malt, and grains. For some home brewers the utilization of fluid malt concentrates to blend lager skirts on the profane. For fans to the specialty of preparing the best way to home-mix is full grain crushing and by […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *