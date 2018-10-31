Business

Importance of Rental Property Entry Condition Reports

Comment(0)

Australia, October 2018 – According to Liz Malthouse, Principal at Beachside Property Rentals, a mobile property management agency, it is the agent’s responsibility to protect the owner and provide a very detailed entry condition report of the property.

It is crucial for an entry condition report to be very detailed as this serves as evidence in case a dispute arises and also to make sure that the condition of the property is maintained before a tenants moves in and after a tenant vacates. Being a mobile property agent, enquiries regarding the entry condition report can be done even after business hours to accommodate the owners and tenants’ schedule.

Liz shares that both owners and tenants appreciate the amount of time spent and attention to detail reflected on the amount of work spent documenting an entry condition report. She added, “I’m very blessed but there are some people out there that I have met in the industry that try and blame the tenants for a lot of things as well so this protects them and my tenants just love it. They just can’t believe that I’m giving them such a detailed report so the information that I get back from them is quite positive.”

Beachside Property Rentals offers their services in the areas of Sunshine Beach, Sunrise Beach, Peregian Beach, Marcus Beach, Coolum Beach, Mount Coolum, Yaroomba Beach, Cotton Tree and Maroochydore.

INTERVIEW LINK: https://youtu.be/bj_VSfy_mQw

For more information, visit beachsidepr.com.au or contact Liz Malthouse by:
Phone: 0438 409 842
Email: rentals@beachsidepr.com.au
Facebook: @beachsidepropertyrentals

Also Read
Business

Daryl Guberman Exposes ANSI’s Joe Bhathia Making Millions off of Ties to Foreign Run Quality Accreditation Organizations

Most American couldn’t stand the idea of spending money on a business who worked with or were a member of a league of other businesses from terrorist and anti-USA nations. Leader of Guberman-PMC, Daryl Guberman is shining a spotlight on these unethical and possible criminal activities. New York, NY, USA, June 23, 2018 — In […]
Business

US$ 7,260.8 Mn Automotive Radar Market to Witness Steady Growth in 2017 to 2022

According to a latest report published by Fact.MR, the global automotive radar market is set to reach US$ 7,260.8 Mn by 2022 up from US$ 2,000 Mn in 2017, registering a robust CAGR. As compared to other sensing technology, automotive radars show higher efficiency and functionality in extreme road conditions (extreme temperatures, critical weather and […]
Business

Global Automotive Drive Recorder Market Types, Application, Trends, Status and Analysis Research Report 2018-2025

The market insights strategic on Global Automotive Drive Recorder Market report covers the leading competitors and analysis of the key factors influencing the market including the drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and the potential growth opportunities.It begins with definition, segmentation/classification and further sheds light on Automotive Drive Recorder industry chain analysis, executive summary, value chain analysis, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *