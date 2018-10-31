Business

Glass Packaging Market By Technology, By Application & By End User Industry

Comment(0)

The market dynamics for glass packaging is highly fragmented and the leading six players hold 35% share in the global market. Gerresheimer AG, Owens-Illinois Inc., Vetropack Holding AG, Ardagh Group, Saint-Gobain S.A., and Vidrala SA. are the leading players in the global glass packaging market. These companies use advanced business strategies to maintain their stand in the global glass packaging market. However, various small and medium players working across geographies are also making efforts to strengthen their position in the market.

In order to curb pollution, several companies are focusing on product recycling.  This is likely to help companies gain traction due to increasing environmental consciousness among users. For instance, Ardagh Group has improved recycling efforts in its glass packaging business in North America. This initiative has also increased the furnace performance and reduced energy consumption during glass packaging.

According to TMR, the global glass packaging market is expected to reach US$55.24 bn by the end forecast period in 2020. This market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2014 and 2020.

Among the various applications, alcohol beverages (except beer) has emerged dominant. The alcohol beverage segment held more than 40% of the market in 2013. According to the regional analysis, Asia Pacific is leading the global glass packaging market and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast tenure.

Request a PDF Brochure with Future Analysis @ 

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1614

Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages to Boost Market

There are multiple uses of glass packaging in pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, medical supplies, and personal care. The growing consumption of alcoholic drinks especially beer has fuelled the demand in the glass packaging market. The high consumption of beer in developed countries will bode well for the global glass packaging market. In addition to this, the rising consumption of beer in developing nations in Asia Pacific will also contribute towards the market’s growth.

Also Read
Business

Global Wireless LAN Controllers Market Trends,Status and Outlook 2013-2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global Wireless LAN Controllers Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Wireless LAN Controllers market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and Consumer Needs […]
Business

Eight Precious Guidelines to assist You Learn Piano by Yourself

Piano as an instrument is definitely an inspiring delight to play. For a lot of people, it truly is a hidden hobby and for some a persuading career. Be it any reason to lay your hands on the piano, now it can be feasible to grow to be great without years of practice in high […]
Business

About Us: Civil Construction Company And Engineering Consulting Firms

E-Construct Design & Build Pvt Ltd is a leading consultancy and civil construction company in India that has done the most vital projects in the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *