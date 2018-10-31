Business

Fluid Management Systems Market Trends, And Forecasts (2018-2023)

Market Overview:

In the year 2018, The Global Fluid Management Systems Market was valued at USD 10.51 Billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 13.93 Billion with pace of 5.8% CAGR. Fluid management is an important part of every diagnostic and angiographic process. It helps in minimizing the programming and installation expenses. Whole workflow of fluid management system is safe, digitized, online, and automated. The credit of the rising interest on the fluid management devices market could be given to an expansion in the quantity of social healthcare service providers.

Introduction of innovative Fluid Management system and increment in rate of demand are estimated to drive the market globally.  

Factors affecting market growth:

Increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures. (+)
Introduction of innovative fluid management system. (+)
Increased government funding for healthcare. (+)
Growing healthcare infrastructure. (+)
Disposable incomes and per capita incomes growth of developing nations. (+)
Lack of skilled professionals and expensive costs of surgical procedures. (-)
Market Segmentation

The Global Fluid Management Systems Market is segmented on the basis of

By Product
o   Fluid Management Systems
o   Fluid Management Disposables
o   Accessories
By Application
o   Urology
o   Gastroenterology
o    Laparoscopy
o   Gynecology
o   Bronchoscopy
o   Arthroscopy
o   Cardiology
o   Neurology
o   Otoscopy
o   Dentistry
o   Anesthesiology and Other Applications
The market is segmented under various factors. Application segment is estimated to have the major share globally in forecasted period owing to increased utilization in Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, laparoscopy, and other fields.  
Key players:

The major shareholders of The Global Fluid Management Systems Market include Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

