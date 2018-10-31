Enterprise Content Collaboration Market worth 8.26 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Enterprise Content Collaboration Market by Component (Software, Services– Professional, Managed), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises, User Type (SME, Large Enterprise), Industry Vertical and Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, The market is estimated to grow from USD 3.65 Billion in 2015 to USD 8.26 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7% from 2015 to 2020.

The enterprise content collaboration ecosystem comprises content providers, such as IBM, Oracle, Xerox, HP Autonomy, and AirWatch; personal cloud providers such as Box, and Drobox; and open source content collaboration providers such as OpenCMS, and Drupal. Other stakeholders of the enterprise content collaboration market include content vendors, government authorities, and distributors.

Among the enterprise content collaboration market components, the software segment is expected to gain more momentum in terms of market size. The banking, financial services and insurance industry vertical is expected to show increased demand for content collaboration solutions than other verticals such as education, manufacturing, and energy.

Enterprise content collaboration solutions enable efficient management of critical business documents such as images, word files, excel sheets, videos, and audio files along with effective access and pooling of knowledge base. This results in effective collaboration of documents across various functional departments. The growing need for improved organizational productivity and escalating need for diligence and risk mitigation are the driving forces of the enterprise content collaboration market.

Growing need for improved organizational productivity is expected to drive the market for the enterprise content collaboration market

The enterprise content collaboration solutions are gaining traction due to the improved need for efficiently managing the voluminous content that is generated in organizations on a daily basis. The growth of e-commerce and the boom in the usage of social media these days have augmented the awareness of management of data across varied platforms. The amount of content created in inter-organizations and intra-organizations has increased immensely; therefore, there is a growing need to manage this rich content efficiently to minimize the overhead cost associated with it. An organization with an integrated approach must ensure that content is collaborated with individual divisions while maintaining precise standards for content uniformity and integrity.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share of the overall enterprise content collaboration market

This market is in the growth stage in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, as content collaboration technology in these regions have immense scope for improvement. Moreover, the return on investment in the content collaboration market is huge as opportunities for augmented performance are always increasing, hence, organizations across all the regions continue to visualize more effectively about the need for collaboration solutions and services across various industry verticals.

The major vendors in the content collaboration market include IBM Corporation, Xerox Corporation, HP Autonomy, AirWatch, Oracle Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. A detailed analysis on key industry players is done to provide insights about their businesses, products and services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the enterprise content collaboration market.

The enterprise content collaboration market has been segmented into component, deployment type, user type, industry vertical, and region. The component is further segmented into software and services. Services are further classified into professional and managed. The deployment type is subsegmented into cloud and on-premises. User type is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. Verticals are classified into education, government, BFSI, consumer goods and retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, energy, and others. Furthermore, the report classifies the market according to the regions of North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

