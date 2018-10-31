Business

Comprehensive Design-Build Services for Healthcare Facilities by A-Line Construction

Comment(0)

A-Line Construction provides all round, design-build construction services for all kinds of healthcare facilities. With experience, flexibility and attention to clients needs and requirements, A-Line Construction helps build medical facilities that provide a high level of care and professionalism.

[NEW ZEALAND, 31/10/2018] – A-Line Construction, a highly experienced construction company servicing Auckland and Northland, provides designing and building services for a range of facilities in the healthcare sector. Their design-and-build service is a comprehensive, start-to-finish method of construction, and this allows clients to enjoy a shorter construction time and a more customer-oriented process.

Facilities that Care – Assisting the Healthcare Sector

A-Line Construction has a long track record of success in the healthcare industry, working on projects like hospitals, treatment centres, dental centres and operating theatres. They work with a full team of architects, engineers and healthcare experts, ensuring that the buildings are not only functional but also well-equipped to meet the demands and innovations of the medical industry. They have experience with other related facilities as well, including pharmacies and rest homes.

A-Line Construction aims to build spaces that support both healthcare professionals and patients, with the goals of creating an inspiring and nurturing medical industry.

The Benefits of Design-and-Build Construction

Design-and-build is a method that relies on a single company for both building design and actual construction. By eliminating the need for multiple contractors and bidding stages, the entire construction process becomes not only faster but also more cohesive and unified.

As the entire architecture, design and construction team belong to A-Line Construction, they can collaborate more frequently and better adapt to different situations and client requests. Because of this set-up, clients can expect better accountability, constant communication and increased efficiency for their project.

About A-Line Construction

A-Line Construction is a company that provides construction services for the commercial, healthcare and education industries. With over 25 years of experience, the company is highly professional and customer-focused, assisting clients through the entire designing, building and construction process. They have a long track record of building a variety of scales and styles of care centres, health clinics, commercial offices, retail complexes and school facilities. They have offices in Whangarei and Auckland, and they offer their construction services in the Auckland and Northland regions.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.alineconstruction.co.nz.

Also Read
Business

Car Hire Aberdeen Features An Impressive Collection

editor

Car Hire Aberdeen is the ultimate stop for when some VIP client stops in the city. When she or he needs to get picked up at the airport then there is a company that can cover everything and make sure that the client is fully committed and happy with the service. There aren’t too many […]
Business

Green Concrete Market Analysis and Forecast Study for 2016 – 2024

Green Concrete Market: Overview   Governments in the European Union and the U.S. have taken a number of initiatives for promoting applications of materials that are recyclable for construction activities. The utilization of green concrete permits lowering of greenhouse emission gases coupled with low consumption of natural resources such as natural rocks, limestone, natural river […]
Business

Global Metal Food Cans Market Trends, Size, Growth, Revenue Status and Forecast 2018-2023

The complete research framework on Global Metal Food Cans Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Metal Food […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *