Health and Wellness

Cannabis and Medicinal Research

Comment(0)

International Conference on cannabis and medicinal research, which is scheduled during November 15-16, 2018 at Osaka, Japan. The main theme of the conference is “Challenges and Barriers in Agronomy, Medicinal & upshot of Cannabis ” which covers wide range of critically important sessions. It’s a platform to bring all the cannabis scientists together to share their experiences. it’s the amalgam of scientific research as well as innovative ideas.
Theme: “Challenges and Barriers in Agronomy, Medicinal & upshot of Cannabis”
Cannabis Conferences is a global platform to discuss and learn about Cannabis Cultivation, Medicinal Plant Chemistry, Extraction techniques, Cannabis: Neurology and its Effects on Brain, Neuroimaging. Cannabis & Psychiatry, Addiction, Cannabis Use and Crime, Social Effects of cannabis, Toxicity and Patient Safety, Therapeutics and other Uses, Opioid Effects, Cannabis – Effects on lung health, Biomarkers in Neuroimaging, Treatment & Rehabilitation, Advanced Research on Cannabis, Case Reports. Conference series LLC has taken the initiation to gather the world class experts both from academic and industry in a common platform at Cannabis Conferences.
Cannabis Meeting focuses on all aspects involved with the substances of that matter consists the investigation of their properties and reactions, and also the use of such reactions to make new substances.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Is Online Therapy Is Safe Or Not?

Today everything is going online in a very sensible and meaningful manner. Most of the people in the world have a good amount of trust in the services of online companies. Long ago, there was a time when people don’t know about online services and those who were aware of this services those people don’t […]
Health and Wellness

Europe Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.6% During 2016 – 2024

The market for platelet rich plasma (PRP) Europe is expected to reach US$ 37.5 Mn in 2016, up from US$ 35.3 Mn in 2015. Adoption of platelet rich plasma in treating musculoskeletal injuries, including tennis elbow, Achilles tendinopathy, and plantar fasciitis, will continue to drive revenues. PRP therapy is also gaining traction in treating sports-related […]
Health and Wellness

Worldwide Aloe Extract Market Share, Trends, Growth, Reviews, Company Profiles & Forecast to 2025

Global Aloe Extract market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aloe Extract. This report researches […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *