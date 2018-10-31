Automotive Electric Motors Market 2018 Global Trends, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits and Regional Study

Automotive Electric Motors Market 2018

Global Automotive electric motors market Information Report by installation position (Body motors, Chassis motors, Powertrain motors), By function (Small sized automotive electric motors, Automotive starters, Alternators and Others) and By Region – Forecast to 2023

Segmentation:

The global automotive electric motors market has been segmented on the basis of function, installation position, and lastly, region. As per the function-based segmentation, this market has been segmented into alternators, automotive starters, small sized automotive electric motors, and others. Based on installation position, the market has been segmented on the basis of body motors, chassis motors, and powertrain motors.

Key Players

The key players in the global automotive electric motors market Bosch GmbH (Germany), Chengdu Huachuan Electric Parts Co.,Ltd. (China), Chongqing Bright Industry Group Co., Ltd.(China), Hubei Shendian Auto Motor Co., Ltd. (China), Jinzhou Halla Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Johnson Electric International AG (Hong Kong), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Valeo Automotive Electrical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), Shanghai Valeo Automotive Motor & Wiper Systems Co., Ltd.(China), and Taizhou ValeoWenling Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (China).

Market Scenario:

Automotive Electric motors are defined as devices embedded in the automotive and working on the electromagnetic induction principle by ensuring the conversion of electrical energy into mechanical energy. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global automotive electric motors market that evaluates enlargement for this market with 8% CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Analyzing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential of the market and assays the scenario of the key players in the market. It also covers the competitive developments such as joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, research and developments (R & D) in the market.

The key factors that drive the market growth include increasing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe and benefits facilitated by electric motors embedded in the automotive. Such benefits include longer operating life, low consumption of energy, and low maintenance for the fluctuating voltages. The electric motors can be integrated with controls and gearing that make it more suitable for automotive use.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global automotive electric motors market segments the market into regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). According to the report the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to the rapid growth in the manufacturing industries including the automotive manufacturers in this region during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the growth of the automotive electric motors market in this region include constant upgradation of automobile manufacturing sector and the increasing emphasis on adoption of energy efficient electric motors in various automotive. The key country-specific markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific region.

In the developed nations located in North America and Europe, consumers are becoming aware of the use of efficient electric motors in the automotive. Therefore, the adoption of electric motors is increasing due to increased energy efficiency and the low cost of electric motors. In North America, the most important country-specific markets are the United States of America (USA) and Canada. In Europe, the most important country-based markets are France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the rest of Europe.

Latest Industry News

British automaker Aston Martin has unveiled a prototype of a Rapide converted with an all-electric drivetrain, the Rapide E. The key highlights of the new prototype are an 800V battery electrical architecture with 65kWh installed capacity using over 5600 lithium ion 18650 format cylindrical cells. 12 SEP 2018

Dethleffs has introduced an innovative new camper concept built for electric cars. This built has its own battery pack, electric motors, and solar panels that reduce the load on the vehicle towing it. 27 AUG 2018

