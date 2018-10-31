Entertainment

AndhaDhun’s success marks a new beginning for production house

Mr. Sanjay Routray and Mr. Kewal Garg, Producers at Matchbox Pictures believe that great content can never go wrong. Their first release, AndhaDhun, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu, is a testament to their belief in making content-driven movies that also succeed at the box office.

AndhaDhun opened to rave reviews from critics and viewers alike and managed to collect a good number from ticket sales, too. The film has been hailed as one of the best thrillers to come out of Bollywood in recent times.

Producer Sanjay Routray says, “At Matchbox Pictures, we have been creating a body of work that stands up to be counted. The success of our first film AndhaDhun has encouraged us to identify great scripts and filmmakers and provide them with everything they need to make wholesome viewing experiences for the audience”.

Director Sriram Raghavan adds, “It’s always great to receive so much love from the critics and public alike, especially for the debut movie of a production house. I hope that Matchbox Pictures can continue to make exciting films. It’s all thanks to a great team and uparwala’s blessings.”

