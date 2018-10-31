Accept and respect yourself before the world does says Fezan Khan about his bisexual character.

Fezan Khan who is gearing up for the release of his next release, ‘Pending Love’ says what he learned from playing a bisexual character is that you need to accept yourself before you want the world to accept you.

Fezan interacted with media on Tuesday to talk about his upcoming film ‘Pending Love’.

When asked to share some information about his character Fezan, he said, “I play the bisexual character in the film. It wasn’t an easy role, I had to understand how he felt and what he was going through. In society, people are not able to accept such people who are different. But I think it is important that you respect and accept yourself before the world does. It is a love story, he has a guy as well as a girl who loves him a lot but he has to chose between the two and find what’s best for him.”

The film showcases three stories, where the other two are about finding love without restrictions and losing yourself in drug addiction.

Talking about why he chose to play a bisexual character in the film Fezan said, “I was excited to be a part of the film. When I read the script I told the director, Shahid, that I want to play the bisexual character. I thought the character would give me a chance to perform well. I have given my best to the role and now will just have to wait and see how the audience likes it.”

‘Pending Love’ written and directed by Shahid Kazmi has been shot extensively in Mumbai and Kashmir. It stars Rakhi Sawant, Shoib Nikash Shah, Pari Choudhary, Tariq Imtyaaz, Shahid Kazmi, Azmat Khawaja, and Fezan Khan.

The film produced by Surjeet Choudhary Film Productions and presented by Prem Kumar Films, ‘Pending Love’ is is an anthology of three practical love stories. These stories that have been deemed taboo by society and are nothing but the truth and the true nature of love.

The multi starrer film ‘Pending Love’ releases in 2nd November 2018.