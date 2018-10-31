Health and Wellness

2019 Cardiac Surgery and Cardiology Conference

Episirus Scientifica holds 2019 Cardiac Surgery and Cardiology Conference (2019CSC) in Singapore during September 10-11, 2019. 2019 Cardiac Surgery and Cardiology Conference offers exceptional sessions, presentations for all levels of academic and networking opportunities with leaders in the field. One of the main features of this Scientific symposium or the cardiology conferences is that they cover a broad spectrum of subspecialties. The Poster sessions are packed with the latest emerging cardiovascular research, initiatives and the interactive lunch workshops which we make sure that happens takes breakout sessions to the next level.

Few Topics which will be covered:

 Cardiology and Electrophysiology
 Congestive Heart Failure
 Cardiothoracic Surgery
 Cardiac Imaging
 Pediatric and Neonatal Cardiology
 Transplantation: Heart and Lungs
 Cardiomyopathy, Hypertension, Stress and Stroke
 Congenital Heart Diseases
 Myocardial Infarction
 Risk Factors, Epidemiology, Rehabilitation and Sports Cardiology
 Invasive and Interventional Cardiology
 Cardiometabolic Health- Diabetes, Obesity & Metabolism
 Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapy
 Vascular Biology
 Cardiac Anesthesiology
 Heart & Brain
 Cardiovascular Nursing
 Cardiovascular Engineering
 Cardiac Arrhythmias
 Cardiac Problems in Pregnancy
 Cardiomyopathies
 Stem Cell Research and Regeneration on Cardiology
 Clinical Case Reports on Cardiology and many more

Target Audience:

 Cardiologists
 Anesthesiologists
 Cardiology Physicians
 Thoracic and Cardiothoracic Surgeons
 Pulmonologist
 Healthcare Professionals
 Cardiovascular Doctors
 Cardiovascular Researchers
 Nurse Practitioners
 Cardiovascular Scientists
 Pediatric Cardiologists
 Electrophysiologists
 Business Entrepreneurs
 Cardiology Faculties and Professors
 Medical Students and Ph.D. Fellows
 Cardiology Hospitals, Associations, and Societies
 Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Companies
 Training Institutes
 Industry professionals
 Researchers
 Fellows or Postdoctoral Students
 Therapists
 Emeritus
 Young Research Scientists

Health and Wellness

Health and Wellness

Health and Wellness

