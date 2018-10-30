Business

What is the use of the SMPP Server for aggregators?

Comment(0)

Short messaging peer-to-peer (SMPP) is an application layer protocol. It follows client-server architect and acts a powerful interface between SMPP client and SMPP server host in more secured manner. This protocol is based on pairs of request and response exchanges using TCP connections.

Do you ever think about what’s the purpose of using SMPP Server in today’s world? Don’t worry below I have written it briefly.

SMPP is widely used in telecommunication domain for exchanging text messages between two host systems. Now, you may be thinking what’s those two hosts are? First one is SMSC (short message service centers) and ESMSC (extended or external short message service centers). An SMPP contains several numbers of PDU to carries SMS that includes normal SMS, WAP push-pull messages, voicemails, USSD SMS etc and it also contains a status of sent SMS delivery reports, inquiry connection status between SMSC & ESMSC host.

The latest version of SMPP PDU has been launched for interacting with billing software about subscriber’s billing requests and responses.

PDU means packet data unit which is generally called as an SMPP packet and it carries information in the encoded form. Basically, it consists of two parts:

1. Header- Header is used to identify what kind of PDU such as SMS submit or DLR or connection status, response or request.

2. Body- Body contains the right information that has to request a server to respond to the client.

Moreover, these SMPP server is widely used in telecom industry & aggregators to transfer different messages, When we talk about messages it can be text, WAP or multi-media contents.

Short messaging peer-to-peer follows client model and server which is provided by SMSC and an SMPP client needs to establish a session with the server before starting communication. Later, the server of Smpp service provider responses to all SMPP client queries. Such queries will be based on the submitted delivery status of campaigns or reports. However, various SMPP clients are available in the market to send a high volume of messages to an SMPP server. An SMPP client can initiate more than one session with a server.

So, if you’re a local aggregator or reseller looking for a secure and robust SMPP Server service then you have come to the right place. You need to worry about the complications of kannel to deal with thousands or billions of SMS campaigns just switch to SMPP Server of the best service provider in India and concentrate on your customers more than its delivery.

Now, no more coding is required because these solutions are user-friendly which comes with easy to manage control panel and even no in-depth technical knowledge or skills are required. The SMPP server price is much lower to send your marketing campaigns as compared to other traditional methods.

Also Read
Business

Global Plastic Waste Management Market 2018 Study And Analysis Research Report Forecast To 2023

Plastic Waste Management Market 2018 Plastic Waste Management Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Plastic Waste Management Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast […]
Business

Get The Taste of Ultimate Joyride From The Airport To Your Coveted Destination

editor

Whenever you land to another city with your folks and your luggage, the first and foremost concern is about safe and luxurious transportation. With so much traffic and lowering of the safety concerns during wee hours, passengers nowadays are a bit confused about choosing the right mode of transport. Keeping in mind the safety and […]
Business

Flip Chip Technology Market 2023 by Key Trends, Application, Region, Segmentation and Revenue Analysis

Market Scenario: A flip chip is a typical semiconductor device that has been designed to incorporate solder bumps over the connection pads of the IC or micro-electromechanical system (MEMS). This methodology creates a very thorough and reliable connection between the component and the board. In the development of packaging of electronics, the main aim is […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *