Tech

Versatile PSoC® 6 MCUs from Cypress Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Comment(0)

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 30, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the new PSoC® 6 MCUs from Cypress in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The dual-core Arm® Cortex®-M4 and Cortex-M0+ PSoC 6 MCU from Cypress solves emerging challenges in a number of ways. With PSoC 6, it is easy to interface with multiple analog and digital sensors with its flexible and programmable analog and digital peripherals.

The PSoC 63 family also integrates a BLE 5.0 compliant radio with royalty-free Bluetooth stack, delivers industry-leading low power consumption, and integrates Secure Element functionality – enabling the medical devices of tomorrow.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/09_October2018/Medical/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in medical solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Cypress products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###

Also Read
Tech

APUS bets big on India’s burgeoning gaming industry with its LIVE quiz mobile game “Go Millionaire”

The doubled prize pool is triggering a sharp rise on engaged game players New Delhi, June 14, 2018: Beijing headquartered APUS, world’s leading technology company specializing in Android development and information services today, announced plans to bring the next phase of disruption in India’s gaming industry through its unique live quiz game “Go Millionaire,” launched […]
Tech

Electric bike

editor

We are Certified and Official Electric Bike UK seller, our best quality Official Cruzaa E-Bikes in the UK safe electronic Bikes easy to fold & unfold to carry with you, we have given different names to our this launch e.g. Official Electric Bike UK, Official Electric Scooter, Cruzaa UK, Cruzaa e-Bike Cruzaa Scoota the UK.
Tech

Do You Want To Recover Your Lost Messages? Check Out These 3 Easy Ways…

There is no denying that the maximum of the communication nowadays is done through text messages, regardless you are communicating with your friends, family, co-workers or any other person. And there come the situations when you need to create a backup of those messages for later access or for legal purposes. However, keeping all the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *