Education

Rajat Synergy Group Installs Billboards #selfie_with_hoarding

Comment(0)

In the era of western influenced negative social media viral trend like #metoo, there is a social media viral trend emerging from the world’s oldest city of Varanasi which is witnessing it’s own #selfie_with_hoarding #selfiewithhoarding. On the auspicious occasion of Pitra Paksha ( a sacred month as per Hindu mythology to offering prayers to departed assistors ). A Varanasi / Kashi based very old business family enterprises Rajat Synergy Group has installed billboards across all the major part of the city to pay homage to its 200 years old family business legacy of 5 generations .

Along with the same a social media trend is also initiated by the organization to offer gift to all those who post their selfie with hoarding on any social media platforms.This got attention of people at large and social media is flooded with hundreds of selfie from people of different domain & age-group like business man, sports person , house wife , artist , students , doctors , journalist , entrepreneurs , etc they are all going crazy over posting there #selfie_with_hoarding .

This way for the fist time in history of Varanasi / Kashi a Family Business Organization has utilized people’s participation by creating a unique Social Media trend in such a positive manner which has resulted in Rajat Synergy Group creating a constructive global buzz around it’s family legacy of 200 years.

Also Read
Education

Edinburgh Napier University MSc Business Management Webinar for Middle East

Event Details MSc Business Management Information Webinar with Dr Jackie Brodie, MSc Business Management (Online) Programme Leader, Edinburgh Napier University Wednesday, 04 Jul 2018 7:30 PM – 8:30 M UAE (GMT +4) Using the latest webinar technology and from the convenience of your home or office, Meet us for this presentation where Dr Jackie Brodie, […]
Education

FIITJEE’s Big Bang Edge Test is on 14th October 2018

New Delhi: FIITJEE’s Big Bang Edge Test, a unique platform for students aspiring all-round excellence, will help such students realize and maximize their current potential for National and International Level Competitive & Scholastics exams. Big Bang Edge Test will be held across the country on 14th October 2018.for students presently in V to XI. This […]
Education

Learn Hacking Smart Techniques Online With Cyber Training 365

Summary: Cyber Training 365 offer online training to the students who want to become a professional hacker to a long run career in hacking field. Cyber Training 365 offers world-class online training courses which are up-to-date on all the latest technologies and as per the industrial standards at a competitive value. We prepare you for […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *