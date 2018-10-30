Business

Pure Strandz Beauty – Offering You a Wide Range of Beauty Services

Not every woman, but men also these days like to appear beautiful and attractive. The females focus on certain aspects to look distinctively attractive. Some of those include eyelashes, hairs, skin, and much more. They either get multiple treatments or alterations done over their bodies, or even get some cosmetic surgeries done. However, it is very important for you to visit only a reliable and good beauty center to avail such types of best-in-class services. This is because availing any such services, like Houston full body massage, from novice professionals may impose adverse impact on your body. In case you want to avail such numerous spa and services in River Oaks, just visit the Pure Strandz Beauty center.

Through our facial massage services, we ensure that dirt particles are deeply removed from your face without any harsh impacts on your soft skin. We use the latest clinical methodologies for the care of your skin and other body parts. Through our specialized eyelash treatment techniques, we commit to reform the look of your eyelashes to your fantasies. Our experts allow you to choose one of the different looks that you want to choose for your eye lashes. Some of those include the lily look, the red rose, and the ultimate bloom. All our professionals are expert and certified in the specialization of their domain. Most of the products that we use are free from harmful chemicals to ensure the safety of your skin and other body parts.

You may access our website for scheduling an appointment at our clinic. For the microblading, we use a manually operated tool that has tiny needles intended for the optimum functioning. The accessories and systems that we use are well-tested and certified for effective use. Through our scalp micropigmentation techniques, we have said to be transformed the lives of many patients who suffer complete hair loss due to multiple reasons (like chemotherapy). You may also get your eyebrows threaded to get them in a desired shape. With the help of our experts, we also offer to teach Yoga to our customers so that they could attain multiple health benefits.

Contact Us

2128 Welch St Suite B, Houston, TX 77019

Phone: (713)429-9582

EMAIL: contact@purestrandzbeauty.com

Website: http://purestrandzbeauty.com

