Global Commercial Wine Cooler market will propel huge growth and share in near future: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 30, 2018: About Commercial Wine Cooler

Commercial wine cooler is an equipment which is designed to store wine bottles at serving temperature which ranges from 40 F to 65 F. The equipment is specially designed to store wine bottle for short period of time or wine bottle which can be consumed within a period of one year.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global commercial wine cooler market to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial wine cooler market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Commercial Wine Cooler Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Danby
  • Electrolux
  • Newair
  • Perlick
  • Sirman
  • Vinotemp

Market driver

  • Global increase in wine consumption
Market challenge

  • Increased in demand for pre-used commercial wine cooler
Market trend

  • Increase in use of technologies that curtail bacterial growth
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

