E-Construct: Structural Consultancy Firm -Team of Experienced Architects, Structural & Civil engineers, Project Managers

E-Construct is the structural consultancy firm which packs Experienced Architects, Structural Engineers having more than 20+ International experience in structural analysis & Design.
Also Read
Gluten Free Foods and Beverages Market Regional Analysis, Key Players, Industry Segments, Development, Opportunities, and Forecast to 2023
Market Overview: Gluten-free beverages are drinks which strictly exclude gluten. Gluten-free beverages are popular among the consumers as they have been identified to contain several health benefits associated with them. Presence of gluten in the food product causes allergies in several individuals and hence is not considered beneficial for the health. A shift in food […]
Dallas based Gharment Custom Clothiers Launches New Website
Oct’18, Dallas, Texas – Gharment Custom Clothiers “Gharment” is a startup company based in Dallas Texas, founded by fashion forward Dallasites’ Subhi Gharbieh, Amanda Dahab Gharbieh, and Ahmed Omar in December, 2017. The brand was established as a unique custom clothing brand aimed at providing the most exquisite variety of custom clothing for both men […]
Opportunities for the global aircraft door market is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2023
According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global aircraft door market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft. The global aircraft door market is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2018 to 2023. […]