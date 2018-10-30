DDA L Zone – Budgeted Housing Units in L Zone Dwarka

If you are a home-seeker and living in the National Capital Region, then DDA L Zone has an ample of opportunities for you. The residential and commercial properties are available at affordable rates which are constructed by the well-known builders who have given years in the real estate market and delivered quality township to the people of Delhi and outside it. L Zone is the most popular zone because it will give Delhi its first smart city. Many constructors and builders are creating masterpiece projects in the L Zone that are integrated with the modern technologies and the designs and architecture reflect the latest engineering.

Delhi MPD 2021 has an aim to shift major population towards the prescribed zones and to provide them with an affordable living solution. In recent times, the government was worried as the people of Delhi NCR are shifting to the nearby locations in search of the better living that will suit their budget. Master Plan has overcome this major issue by providing low rated apartments that are feasible for every section of the financially capable people. Now, a middle-class person can afford to buy their home in Delhi and live a comfortable life with their family.

The introduction of the Land Pooling Policy has helped the real estate business to grow and Public-Private Partnership is doing the rest of the work in constructing the quality projects. Larger construction areas are formed by integrating the smaller areas. Under the LPP both the government and landowners will enjoy the benefits and people of Delhi will get what they want that is a luxurious yet comfortable home. The projects in the zone are located close to the markets, schools, colleges, and hospitals, thus, it makes a life of the occupants easy and hassle-free. Investing in the Land Pooling Policy approved units will be a great benefit as they are available at the lowest prices as compared to the other parts of the Delhi NCR.

