Carpet cleaning lilydale

Carpet Steam/Dry Cleaning Melbourne. Upholstery, sofa, lounge, couch, mattress Steam Cleaning. Tile&Grout Cleaning… 7 days a week, 100% Satisfaction, Special Deals, Discount, Commercial & Residential, Call 0478 250 900

CARPET CLEANING

Your carpets are one of the most expensive household items you possess. Looking after them on a regular basis, will save you money and time, and give you years of pleasure and long wear.

Upholstery Cleaning

Having your lounge suite, couch or sofa cleaned by us is an easy way to freshen up your home. A freshly cleaned lounge suite is the next best thing to purchasing a new lounge suite.

Mattress Cleaning

For a safer bed to sleep on, a yearly mattress clean is important. If you have not sanitized hygienically your mattress, then you are being eaten up unconsciously by millions of dust mites.

TILE & GROUT

Regular cleaning in the places where tiles are installed as they along with the grouts in them, are responsible for being the shelters of germs and bacterias. We can brings your tiled area back to life.

HOUSE WASHDOWN

If you want to give your home more curb appeal, the great way to start is by giving the exterior a thorough cleaning. An exterior that sparkles in the sun can make a world of difference.

549 Maroondah Hwy,
Ringwood VIC 3134

ian@monsterclean.com.au

0478 250 900

