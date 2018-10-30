Business

Boost Online Brand Presence with XXIIBrands’ Digital Marketing Services

XXIIBrands helps its clients in Texas boost their online visibility with its digital marketing services. These marketing services include local presence management, WordPress Maintenance and Management, and Search Engine Optimization. Additionally, the firm also offers online reviews and reputation monitoring services.

[WESTLAKE, 10/30/2018] – XXIIBrands, a digital marketing company in Texas, helps clients boost their brand visibility online with its online marketing services. For a more effective digital marketing campaign, XXIIBrands focuses on making its clients more visible to internet users. It does this through local presence management, WordPress maintenance and management, and search engine optimization (SEO).

Local Presence Management

XXIIBrands manages its clients’ local brand presence on local citations and social profiles. It also establishes the brand presence in online directory listings like Google My Business, Yelp, and Yellow Pages. Through these online listings, XXIIBrands can attach its clients’ Name, Address, Phone Number (NAP) so users can easily access information about the business. Directory listings can also include a list of business within a niche, location, or category. These listings should be consistently updated.

WordPress Maintenance and Management

One way to boost a brand’s online ranking is a consistent update of the website. XXIIBrands works to keep the site active so its clients can focus on their business goals. Additionally, the company optimizes its clients’ WordPress website with Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Content Delivery Network (CDN) services. An SSL certificate guarantees a user that a particular website has a secure connection. CDN, on the other hand, effectively delivers webpage content to a user based on their geographic locations.

Search Engine Optimization

This service covers keyword research, content, creation, and backlinks or inbound links. These can help boost a web page’s ranking on the search engine results pages (SERPs). Additionally, through SEO, XXIIBrands aims to improve the organic brand visibility of its clients. Organic brand visibility means that the clients’ web page listings match closely with the user’s search query.

Apart from these, XXIIBrands also offers online reviews and reputation monitoring services, in which it requests legitimate first-party and third-party customer reviews. Afterward, XXIIBrands reports these reviews to its clients.

About XXIIBrands

XXIIBrands is one of the top branding agencies in Dallas and Fort Worth. It helps its clients grow their businesses through its digital marketing services which include website design and content marketing strategies.

To know more about its services, visit https://xxiibrands.com/.

