Interviews and Features

‘Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Human Resource Management’: Mr. Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power-DDL

Comment(0)

• Mr. Sanjay Banga delivered the Inaugural Address at The ‘Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization HR’ Program by NIPM at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

Mr. Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power-DDL focused on the development of Machine Learning and How AI will transform Human Resource Management during his inaugural address at the ‘Artificial Intelligence & Digitalization in HR’ program organized by the National Institute of Personnel Management at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Stressing importance to machine and deep learning, the key highlights of the program included discourse on managing expectations of the Next-Gen workforce through AI-based HR practices, using HR analytics to make effective talent decisions for organizations and guiding HR professionals in the usage of advanced techniques for better business decisions.

Delivering the inaugural address, Mr. Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power-DDL said, “Human Resource Management is of prime importance for any organisation to achieve its objectives. IoT, which will be driving the 4th Industrial revolution with AI at its core, is going to play a vital role in the way we utilise our manpower. Organisations which embrace technology and reskill their workforce to drive change will reap the benefit and be ahead of the curve. At Tata Power-DDL we are implementing AI for predictive analysis for employee needs and satisfaction, social media analytics for sentimental clustering, default prediction apart from use and implementation in operations.”

Mr. Sushil Kumar Srivastava, Chief-HR & Admin, Tata Power-DDL and Mr. S. Samanta, Head-IT, Tata Power-DDL were also present at the event along with participation from business leaders, human resource management professionals, trainers / management consultants from academia and professionals from Government and voluntary organizations involved with people development.

Photo Caption: Mr. Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power-DDL during the inaugural address at the ‘Artificial Intelligence & Digitalization in HR’ program organized by the National Institute of Personnel Management at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Also Read
Interviews and Features

One Man’s Road To Success

editor

Tristan Angelini is known by family and friends as someone who is outgoing, family-oriented and very much fun to be with. But, let’s get to know the serious side of Tristan as a business entrepreneur. We have the opportunity to interview him and perhaps he can let us into a few secrets on his success. […]
Interviews and Features

replica patek philippe watches

The official website of the last family owned Genevan watch maker. Enter replica watches uk universe and discover our watches, sophisticated attitude and news. From the beginning, replica patek philippe watches pulled out a voluntary and enthusiastic evaluation among enthusiasts. All of them are watches art lovers. The spirit of innovation that dominates at the […]
Interviews and Features

VPN now can stop WebRTC leaking your IP

From 2015, WebRTC VPN bug are always leaks our real IP, even if you are using VPN service, these IP leaks are not stop. But from then on, many VPN service providers are looking for a way to solve this problem. Good news is that, most VPN service providers can hide your IP now. March […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *