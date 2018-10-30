Health and Wellness

4th world heart congress

Comment(0)

We welcome you to attend the 4th World Heart Congress from April 29 – May 01, 2019 at Kyoto, Japan which melds brief Keynote presentations, speaker talks, Exhibition, Symposia, workshops and special sessions. This event is CME and CPD Accredited.
Key Figures of Heart Congress 2019 | Kyoto
This international conference provides the opportunity for clinicians, scientists, doctors and researchers from all over the world to gather and learn the latest advances in the field of cardiology and healthcare and to exchange scientific ideas and experiences in a distinctive environment.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Join Vagabond Temple’s Yoga and Detox Retreat in January 2019

Cambodia’s lush and beautiful scenery is a perfect place for tranquil healing and self-discovery. Vagabond Temple’s yoga and detox retreat in Cambodia offers participants this serene and relaxing experience. [KEP, 24/09/2018] — Derived from the Sanskrit word “Yuji” meaning union, yoga is an ancient Hindu spiritual discipline that aims to bring together the mind and […]
Health and Wellness

Medical Headgears Market Key Drivers and Vendor Landscape Analysis by 2025

The medical helmets or headgears are specially designed assistive helmets that can be used for special medical purpose such as realignment or safety for special needs patients. Protective helmets decreases the threat of head injury for patients with developmental disabilities, poor balance or equilibrium, autism, seizure disorders such as epilepsy, and those prone to self-harming […]
Health and Wellness

Pediatric Medical Devices Market: Neonatal ICU Devices to Account for Major Market Share

Prevalence of chronic health disorders is rising among children. A report published by the Pediatric Academic Societies in 2016 stated that these chronic conditions are most common among children who live in or near poverty. The report found substantial increase in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and asthma among children living in poverty, as compared […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *