Tech

42Gears is an Official EMM Partner for Google’s New Zero-Touch Enrollment

Comment(0)

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading, Gartner Magic Quadrant recognized Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution provider is now an official Android Enterprise Zero Touch Enrollment EMM Partner.

Google’s Zero-touch Enrollment is a seamless and secure method for mass deployment of Android devices in enterprises. It helps to preconfigure work-managed devices before they are shipped, making them ready to be rolled out to the workforce right out of the box. Enrollment occurs over-the-air on purchased devices or any default factory reset device. Employees/frontline workers can just sign in and get immediate access to their work apps and data.

42Gears support for Android Zero Touch Enrollment will allow customers to use 42Gears UEM to set compliance policies and manage apps on their device. IT pros can enforce out of the box device management without any additional setup or app required.

Prakash Gupta, Co-founder and CTO of 42Gears said, “We are very excited to be a Google recognized ZTE EMM partner. This is a culmination of our efforts to deliver seamless setup and deployment of corporate-owned devices. With Zero-Touch Enrollment, devices will be enrolled into 42Gears UEM and configured with necessary settings when first turned on out of the box. It will help to remove the pain points of manually provisioning large number of devices in the enterprise and relieve the burden placed on IT departments to enforce security and policy settings.”

Also Read
Tech

4G LTE Market Global 2018 Trends, Growth, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2027

Market Scenario: The major growth driver of 4G LTE Market includes growing technology advancement in telecommunication industry, growing demand for high speed communication network and growing development of smart devices among others.   However, weak network strength and fragmented & limited spectrum are the major factors which are hindering the growth of 4G LTE Market. […]
Tech

Announcing Microsoft Office 2016 Promo Code for Affordable Shopping

editor

If you are looking for the latest office suite with excellent new features, you can also get discounts on your shopping for the latest suite. You can rest assured that you can do the best work with the latest Office 2016 applications. The all new features in the latest office suite will help you get […]
Tech

Non-Destructive Testing Services Market Size, Design, Growth Analysis, Present Trends and Forecast to 2023

Non-Destructive Testing Services Market Scenario Non-destructive testing services market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to the high demand across industry verticals. Rising demand among the end-use industries for non-destructive testing services drives the growth of the market. Additionally, innovation and advancement in technology and increasing market for non-destructive […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *