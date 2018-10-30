Health and Wellness

2019 World Cosmetic and Dermatology Conference

Comment(0)

The 2019 World Cosmetic and Dermatology Conference (2019WCDC) is going to be held at Singapore during September 10-11, 2019 around the theme ‘Discovering the Science of Aesthetics and Skin Care’.

2019 World Cosmetic and Dermatology Conference (2019WCDC)is a premiere educational Dermatology Event in the field of Cosmetology and Dermatology that rotate between continents and are organized in collaboration with national and international Cosmetology and Dermatology societies and associations. The World Cosmetic and Dermatology Conference is targeted to the international Aesthetic, Cosmetic and Dermatology community as well as other healthcare professionals involved in multidisciplinary skin care; thus, enabling professionals from worldwide to exchange their views on a wide variety of topics affecting skin and those suffering from skin disease around the world.

Target Audience

 Dermatologists
 Venereologists
 Cosmetologists
 Leprologists
 Industry professionals
 Researchers
 Fellows or postdoctoral students
 Therapists
 Emeritus
 Young research scientists
 Business delegates
 Medical Students
 Drugs and Cosmetics Manufacturing Companies
 Device Manufacturing Companies

Scientific Sessions:

 Dermatology
 Venereology
 Tele Dermatology
 Topicals and Cosmeceuticals
 Cosmetology
 Aesthetics – Toxin & Fillers
 Anti-Ageing Medicine
 Allergy
 Dermatosurgery
 Geno Dermatosis
 Liposuction and Fat Transfer
 Hair and Nail
 Infectious Diseases
 Infertility & Andrology
 Dermatological Lasers
 Pediatric Dermatology
 Ultrasound and Phototherapy
 Psoriasis
 Sexually Transmitted Infection & Leprosy
 Sclerotherapy

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Report 2018 – GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Illumina

The Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market is expected to reach more than USD 4 Billion across the 15 major markets (15MM) by the year end of 2021. Long-term Growth Projection:  More than 2.5 Million tests will be conducted by the 11 major NIPT test by the year end of 2021. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) […]
Health and Wellness

Guidewires Market to Become Worth US$ 2.7 Billion by 2025-End

The global guidewires market is prognosticated to grow significantly within the span of forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The leading organizations are focusing on the research and development activities in order to launch some really innovative ad efficient products in the market. This is a key strategy among the players which helps in the […]
Health and Wellness

Metabolic Disorders Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

Metabolism is a process through which food is broken-down into sugars and acids in the body. Metabolic disorders disturb and lead to excess or scarcity of essential substances that help individuals to stay healthy. These disorders are either inherited or acquired during the lifetime of a person. Phenylketonuria is an example of inherited metabolic disorder, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *