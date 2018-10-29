Rooftop Solar PV Market Till 2024 Raising Growth, Latest Trends And Forecast Research Report

The Rooftop Solar PV Market report offer all-inclusive coverage on the current business environment, trends with actionable insight on developing markets, technologies, and products. The report also throws light on market share, growth, trends, challenges, opportunity and forecast for the period of 2017-2024. Further, the report highlights some of the top players operating the in the market along with the complete details on company overview, financial details, their product portfolio, and recent developments are undertaken.

The report on global rooftop solar PV market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2017-2024. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The major market drivers are rise in demand for renewable energy and government initiatives. The market growth might be restricted due to high installation cost under the study period.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. The report classifies the market into different segments based on grid type, technology and end-use. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., Sun Power Corporation, Schott Solar AG, First Solar Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., Solar World AG, Sharp Corporation, Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd., Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd and Trina Solar Ltd. Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

Table Of Contents – Overview

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Analysis

4.Rooftop Solar PV Market Analysis By Grid Type

5.Rooftop Solar PV Market Analysis By Technology

6.Rooftop Solar PV Market Analysis By End-Use

7.Rooftop Solar PV Market Analysis By Geography

8.Competitive Landscape Of The Rooftop Solar PV Companies

9.Company Profiles Of The Rooftop Solar PV Industry

