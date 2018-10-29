Health and Wellness

Reign Dental Supports Stick a Fork in Cancer to Join the Fight against Cancer

Comment(0)

“At the upcoming ‘‘Stick a Fork in Cancer’ event at the Mercedes-Benz of Tacoma, Reign Dental will join forces to finish the battle against cancer.”

Tacoma, WA – On November 3rd the American Cancer Society is organizing the ‘Stick a Fork in Cancer’ event to gather support to finish the fight against cancer in every community. Reign Dental is privileged to join hands with the ACS in this crusade.

‘Stick a Fork in Cancer’ promises to be a one-of-a-kind event for all its guests that will include entertainment, a silent auction, food from local restaurants, spirits, and other unique attractions. Those over the age of 21 are eligible to attend. Also, people can choose to volunteer at the event.

Reign Dental requests your presence at the ‘Stick a Fork in Cancer,’ so please join in and support the fight against cancer.

Event Details
Date: Saturday, November 3, 2018
Scheduled: 6 PM – 9 PM PT
Venue: Mercedes-Benz of Tacoma
1701 Alexander Ave E C, Fife, WA 98424

To buy your tickets and for additional information about the event, please visit the following website: https://acsgwrelay.ejoinme.org/StickaForkinCancer.

We expect to see you there!

About Reign Dental
Reign Dental, a reputable dental practice with offices in both Shoreline and Milton, WA, is owned by Dr. Michael Caparas & associates. They provide comprehensive, quality, and affordable dental care to patients throughout the greater Seattle area. The highly skilled and experienced team of dentists and hygienists at Reign Dental are capable of restoring the healthy and beautiful smiles of their patients and improving their quality of life.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Guide to buy the right digital blood pressure monitor

When it comes to checking our blood pressure, we have to visit a clinic in order to get it done. Well, this is not considered to be convenient at all times. But with the invention of the digital blood pressure monitor now you can measure your blood pressure at your home. This is mainly helpful […]
Health and Wellness

Shogun Fitness Provides Fun, Dynamic Fitness Training Programs

The Seattle-based fitness training coach develops fitness programs that encourage confidence and promote fun with every routine. [SEATTLE, 09/13/2018] — Shogun Fitness offers a variety of fitness programs to help individuals bring out the best version of themselves. Additionally, the personal training provider promotes working out with other people for a better fitness experience. Jef Nelson, […]
Health and Wellness

Cancer Biological Therapy Market Sparkling Growth, Financial Overview, Key Players Revenue and Forecasts To 2023

Market Research Future Published Prime Research Report on “Cancer Biological Therapy Market Research Report” APAC Biological Therapy Market Information By Phases Phase I, Phase II, Phase III By End Users Hospitals & Clinics, Cancer Research Centers, Laboratories – Forecast till 2023 Cancer Biological Therapy Market – Regional Analysis China dominates the Asia Pacific cancer biological […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *