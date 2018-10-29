Rahul Gandhi – Who’s he?

Rahul Gandhi joined politics in 2003-4 when he went on promptly from being a Congress worker to fighting and winning elections in his father’s constituency seat of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi comes from a family of politicians beginning with his great-great-grandfather Motilal Nehru, a seasoned politician who successfully powered his political path; to his great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, the initial Prime Minister of India; to his grandmother Indira Gandhi, one more prime minister who was assassinated in 1984; to his personal father, Rajiv Gandhi, an ex-prime minister attempting to discover his way back to energy when he was assassinated though addressing an election rally in 1991; and finally his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who is the current Congress Party President. He has witnessed many gory politics in his life and learnt the ropes the harsh way; and is thus, a fifth-generation politician. Get additional details about Rahul Gandhi family

In his early days, following schooling in some of India’s prestigious schools such as St. Columba’s, Doon School, and so on., he went to Rollins College, UK to study international relations and philosophy under the name of Raul Vinci and received his M Phil from Trinity College, UK in 1995. Thereafter, he worked for the Monitor Group in UK as a management consultant and later in 2002, became a director inside the Mumbai-based outfit BookOps Pvt. Ltd.

He was noticed as a reluctant entrant in politics who started to take his initial actions in Congress Party matters in an effort to help his mother. In November, coming out of his shell, he picked up 40 members for the Indian Youth Congress thinktank and National Students’ Union Organization 9(NSUI) by way of a series of interviews. He also managed to win and retain the Lok Sabha elections in Amethi in 2009. He was credited with Congress’ rejuvenation in UP where it ultimately won 21 on the 80 Lok Sabha seats.

When in 2012, the scenario was the opposite for the UP assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi campaigned heavily, addressed greater than 200 rallies along with the outcome was the Congress ended 4th inside the state with only 29 seats and from the Gandhi family pocket-borough of Amethi, which has 15 seats, the party was able to win only a paltry 2.

A hare-brained or an emotional politician?

The elitist background of Rahul Gandhi has not really worked in his favour as he has had a tricky time wading by means of the murky politics in India. Numerous critics have in fact said that Rahul Gandhi has neither the tips nor the power to initiate modify. There happen to be reports of even his fellow Congressmen obtaining exasperated with his lack of initiative a lot of a occasions. When other people ponder if he is a hare-brained politician making comments including “Poverty can be a state of mind” or “Escape velocity is needed” for Dalits to overcome social chellenges. Or is he an emotionally-driven politician wanting to create a genuine influence on villagers – sleeping with them in their huts and spending time to know every one of them? Gandhi has stated that the existing Congress contenders for tickets shall not be given any, if they don’t attain out for the men and women.

He reacts and makes impromptu choices – as was reflected when he barged into Ajay Maken’s, the Congress spokesperson’s press conference and openly criticized his personal government and PM’s choice to go against the Supreme Court’s verdict of penalizing criminal politicians. Or probably this was a political gambit that backfired?

A further instance, which drew flak, was when around the 10th day of Anna Hazare’s rapid protesting for the JanLokpal Bill movement, Rahul Gandhi stated that the Lokpal really should be a constitutional physique and be answerable to the Parliament just like the Election Commission of India. He strongly voiced his opinion that the Lokpal solely couldn’t root out corruption. This led for the Parliament tabling the bill on December 29th, 2011, with the identical opinion supported by all parties as well as the fading away of Anna Hazare’s movement.

Considerably ado about his individual life

Of his private life, in 2004 – he spoke of a Venezuela-based Spanish architect girlfriend; some time ago he had commented that he could be adopting celibacy so that you can stay away from hints at dynastic politics, and some speculate that he has a present partnership with all the daughter of a Malaysian druglord.

He has on the other hand, fallen victim to unfavorable sentiments echoing on several online media. When his probable contender, Narendra Modi has been garnering the highest percentage of online mentions, as per a Blogworks report – the negative sentiment for Rahul Gandhi has increased from 27% in June to a whopping 82% in July 2013.

How all this translate will be seen each within the forthcoming Assembly elections of 2013 too because the Lok Sabha elections of 2014. What effect will the Rahul Gandhi element have around the overall performance from the Congress Party, and what influence will the efficiency of the Congress Party in these forthcoming elections have on the future political profession of Rahul Gandhi? Will the reluctant politician make a bigger impact or will he grow to be significantly less relevant – the answers could lie in the hands of the Indian voters.