| Platform for Women Entrepreneurs, Women Selling products at wholesale prices to Corporate for Events & Gifting in India

Women in Business gives Opportunity to Sell your products, supplies and handmade goods at women’s largest portal. Women in Business provide a platform to women, females and housewives to Showcase their talent in every field.
Also Read
BFH – Withdrawal of a partner with neutral impact on profits
In its rulings from May 16 and 30, 2017, the Bundesfinanzhof (BFH), Germany”s Federal Fiscal Court, has made it easier for a partner to withdraw from a partnership (Az.: IV R 31/14 and IV R 11/15). In the view of the Bundesfinanzministerium, Germany”s Federal Ministry of Finance, the withdrawal of a partner need only have […]
Cleanroom Technology Market By Global Industry Trends and Forecast the Upcoming Opportunities and Demand till 2022
Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Healthcare sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on ‘Global Health Ingredients Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023’ that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving good growth rapidly in the forecast period. The report for Cleanroom Technology […]
New Survey Shows a Decrease in Positive Sentiment for Physicians
Tustin, CA – GMR Web Team (GMR), a leading healthcare marketing agency, released the latest edition of its bi-annual Patient Satisfaction Survey Report for primary care physicians. The survey, which was conducted from January through June 2018 among 34,504 patients, noted an overall higher level of patient satisfaction in comparison to its previous edition (June-December’2017). […]