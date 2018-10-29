Tech

Logopak labelling experts present fully integrated RAIN RFID labelling systems at the RFID & Wireless IoT tomorrow Exhibition

On October 30th and 31st, the doors to the RFID & Wireless IoT tomorrow 2018 will open on one of the most modern science and convention centres in Europe, the Darmstadium. About 1000 participants, more than 70 exhibitors, and almost 90 speakers in 10 forums are expected to attend Europe’s largest event for RFID and wireless IoT technologies.

At RFID & Wireless IoT tomorrow 2018, Logopak (https://www.logopak.com) will be demonstrating innovative labelling solutions at booth 63, which are made in Germany using precision engineering techniques, giving highest performance and reliability.

Since the establishment of Logopak (www.logopak.com) in 1978, it has become a well-known manufacturer of top-quality and sturdy labelling machines. Today, it is a leading supplier of fully integrated labelling and RFID systems.

Logopak provides highly efficient and reliable Auto ID solutions for production and logistics. Whatever Logopak does, the company always starts by evaluating the needs of Logopak”s customers. Logopak”s experience from successful projects in various industries and Logopak”s high quality standards guarantee excellent solutions for any type of application. Logopak has service and sales agencies in Europe and the US.

Products at Logopak”s booth 63:

RFID-enabled labelling machine for RAIN RFID solutions:
– Logopak 410 TB,
– Labelling / tagging system for packs, cartons, and trays,
– Barcodes: all standard barcodes and 2D codes,
– Logos,
– Special solutions for demanding ambient conditions.

Demonstrations at Logopak”s booth 63

The Logopak (https://www.logopak.de) system not only attaches labels, but also verifies the functionality of the RFID tags – all in one run. The RFID tags get checked in terms of functionality before they are attached, discarding faulty RFID tags. This way, the products are labelled properly and do not need further processing at a later time. In addition, barcodes are checked and if necessary, reprinted and reapplied.

