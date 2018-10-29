International Parasitology and Emerging Infectious Diseases Conference which is scheduled during January 28-29, 2019 in Singapore City, Singapore aims to gather eminent professionals, researchers and doctors for scientific discussion on finding remedy to the diseases and control new disease from emerging. The relationship between host and parasites will be discussed in the global forum. Latest research in the functioning of parasites and its implications in paving way for new disease will be discussed to get solution. Infectious diseases are the result of parasites and if we can find the cure establishing the good relationship between the host and parasites, there will be major breakthrough in the medical field. Parasitology-2019 seeks participation in the latest research discussion on parasites, its growth and development along with the infectious diseases and its cure.
Also Read
Automated Optical Inspection System Market with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2023
Market Highlights: The global automated optical inspection system market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for miniaturization of printed circuit boards across various industry verticals. Moreover, increasing transformations in the internet of things and growing demand for highly efficient AOI systems is one major factor driving […]
Feijun is Selling High-Quality Water Resistant and Affordable Computer Bag for Laptops on Amazon
(September 25,2018) – Backpacks are important even if you are travelling or going to office. They help you carry lots of items including laptops, heavy books, files, etc and keep your hands free from heavy carry bags. These bags are anti-theft, water resistant and are very spacious to keep your assets comfortably. You can even […]
Fuelled by Infrastructural Development, Demand for Circuit Breakers to Surge Exponentially in Brazil
Robust infrastructural development and the rising demand for energy derived from solar power augur well for circuit breakers sales across Brazil. As per Transparency Market Research (TMR), the Brazil circuit breakers market is poised to surge at a positive CAGR of 6.3% between 2015 and 2021. Favorable policies encouraging rising spending in residential, public, […]